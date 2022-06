Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have been brutally beaten down on the stock market in 2022 amid the tech stock sell-off.While Twilio stock has plunged 68% so far this year, shares of Zoom are down 43.8%. However, Twilio's bigger plunge seems a tad surprising as the cloud communications specialist has been clocking terrific growth, which is not the case with Zoom -- demand for its telecommuting and video conferencing solutions has slowed down following terrific growth amid the pandemic, which forced people inside their homes.So does this make Twilio a better buy right now following its steeper 2022 stock decline? Let's find out.Continue reading