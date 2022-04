Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.Investors abandoned both high-growth software stocks amid concerns about their slowing growth, peaking margins, and red ink. The broader rotation away from higher-growth tech stocks exacerbated that sell-off.But did investors prematurely give up on these two disruptive companies? Let's take a fresh look at both businesses to find out.Continue reading