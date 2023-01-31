|
31.01.2023 16:15:00
Better Buy: UnitedHealth Group or Elevance Health?
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) are the No. 1 and No. 2 largest health insurance companies in the United States. The two stocks have a lot in common besides their size. Their shares are close in price, their revenue growth over the past decade is similar, and they have both increased their focus from just handling claims to directly providing care to patients.The two health insurers have shown resilience over the past couple of years, remaining profitable despite the pandemic, labor shortages, supply issues, and other issues affecting the economy. Our aging population only points in one direction for healthcare spending, and that's up, which is one reason why either of these stocks is a good investment.Which stock is the better buy for investors right now? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!