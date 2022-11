Better Buy: Upstart Holdings vs. Block

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been a terrible one for financial technology (fintech) companies. The industry went through a major hype cycle over the last few years, and now investors are experiencing an unsurprising hangover in their portfolios.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Block (NYSE: SQ) are fintech stocks that investors loved in 2021 and have been down more than 70% over the past year. In fact, Upstart is down 91%, meaning that if you invested $100 in the stock a year ago, you'd have less than $10 left today. Ouch.But for long-term investors, these short-term price drops can provide potential buying opportunities. So, which of these fintech stocks is the better buy today? Upstart or Block? Let's investigate. Continue reading