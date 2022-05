Better Buy: Upstart Holdings vs. LendingClub

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that the market has had a rough go of it thus far in 2022. Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has fallen 19%. This market weakness has been even worse for up-and-coming businesses like financial technology companies, more popularly called fintechs. For example, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF has lost over 55% since the start of the year.Two fintech companies that skyrocketed last year only to come back down to earth are Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC). After climbing to sky-high valuations, they have dropped 87% and 71%, respectively, from their peak prices in 2021. They look similar on the surface, but one has a distinct advantage that I believe will give it an edge in the coming years.