Better Buy: US Bancorp or Scotiabank?

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a large regional bank operating in about half of the country. Its stock is yielding around 5.4% today thanks to a steep stock price decline so far in 2023. That price drop is tied to concerns around the bank failures that have taken place this year. If you are looking at US Bancorp as a way to take advantage of the industry dislocation, but still have fears about the contagion spreading, you might want to consider Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) and its nearly 6% yield.The problem children in the U.S. banking industry have really had pretty specific issues. One of the failed banks was focused on serving crypto markets. Another had positioned itself as a major lender to high-tech companies. When times got tough, being so myopic in their business models left them overly exposed to risk. That's not the whole story, but it is an important contributing factor that differentiates them from other banks, like the far more diversified US Bancorp.