Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Both are pharmacy retailers that have been expanding their horizons in recent years beyond just their core operations. And both also pay above-average yields.Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? Let's look at both.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading