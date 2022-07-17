|
17.07.2022 13:43:00
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are direct competitors and two of the biggest players in the retail space. The big-box leaders are also competing for dollars from investors, and you could be wondering which stock might deliver better returns.Read on to see which company these Motley Fool contributors think will post superior performance for your portfolio. Keith Noonan: With its massive brick-and-mortar retail network, Walmart actually stands as the world's largest company by revenue, but the company isn't resting on its laurels. The retail giant has been making a big push into e-commerce, and its warehousing, shipping, and logistics infrastructure give it plenty of resources to continue gaining ground in the space and meeting customers wherever they may be. The company's bulk-purchasing and membership-oriented Sam's Club chain has also been putting up strong performance and further diversifies the business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!