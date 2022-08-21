Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are both considered blue-chip bellwethers of the retail sector. However, both companies have also struggled with supply chain disruptions, inflationary headwinds, and excess inventory levels over the past year. They also faced difficult comparisons to the stimulus-driven acceleration in consumer spending throughout the pandemic.Yet Walmart and Target have weathered plenty of macroeconomic challenges before. Should investors tune out all the near-term noise and buy one of these retail stocks as a long-term investment?Image source: Walmart.Continue reading
17.08.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group

