Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target Stock

Retail stocks are having a tough year. That's because consumer spending patterns have slowed in 2023, especially around discretionary purchases like home furnishings and electronics. The shift caught many companies by surprise, leading to inventory overhang and profit margin pressures.But these businesses are adjusting well to the new realities in the market. In fact, both Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in mid-November announced solid third-quarter sales growth trends. Their management teams sounded cautiously optimistic heading into the holiday shopping crush, too.Both retailers are likely to emerge stronger from this latest cyclical downturn, but which stock is a better choice for your portfolio? Let's compare.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel