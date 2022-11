Better Buy: Walmart vs. Wayfair

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are bullish cases to be made for both names, albeit very different ones. Betting on Wayfair (NYSE: W) is a long shot with a big payoff, while owning Walmart (NYSE: WMT) offers predictability at the expense of big gains. Most portfolios have room for both kinds of trades.If there's only room for one for one of these consumer-facing stocks in your portfolio right now, though, Walmart's the better pick of the two for one overarching reason.Walmart is, of course, the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, managing more than 10,000 locations in 24 different countries. The organization has done almost $420 billion worth of business through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, and is on pace to drive nearly $160 billion in sales for the fourth fiscal quarter now underway. Walmart says 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of its stores.