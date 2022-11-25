|
25.11.2022 14:15:00
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Wayfair
There are bullish cases to be made for both names, albeit very different ones. Betting on Wayfair (NYSE: W) is a long shot with a big payoff, while owning Walmart (NYSE: WMT) offers predictability at the expense of big gains. Most portfolios have room for both kinds of trades.If there's only room for one for one of these consumer-facing stocks in your portfolio right now, though, Walmart's the better pick of the two for one overarching reason.Walmart is, of course, the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, managing more than 10,000 locations in 24 different countries. The organization has done almost $420 billion worth of business through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, and is on pace to drive nearly $160 billion in sales for the fourth fiscal quarter now underway. Walmart says 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of its stores.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|146,78
|0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlack Friday: US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.