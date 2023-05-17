17.05.2023 12:00:00

Better Buy: Walt Disney vs. Carnival

The earliest days of the pandemic hurt travel and entertainment companies, and giants Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) felt the impact in a big way. For a time, Disney had to shut down its parks and halt its cruises. And Carnival had to anchor its ships as well.In recent times, though, people have returned to traveling and going out. This is great news for both companies -- and it's reflected in their revenue. At the same time, Disney and Carnival look cheap compared to their past valuations. Now could be a great time to get in on these industry-leading players.But if you could only buy one, which one should you choose? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

11.05.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carnival plc 9,26 4,30% Carnival plc
Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh 9,10 7,69% Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh
Walt Disney 86,85 1,51% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch und schließt stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich freundlich. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen