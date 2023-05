Better Buy: Walt Disney vs. Carnival

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The earliest days of the pandemic hurt travel and entertainment companies, and giants Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) felt the impact in a big way. For a time, Disney had to shut down its parks and halt its cruises. And Carnival had to anchor its ships as well.In recent times, though, people have returned to traveling and going out. This is great news for both companies -- and it's reflected in their revenue. At the same time, Disney and Carnival look cheap compared to their past valuations. Now could be a great time to get in on these industry-leading players.But if you could only buy one, which one should you choose? Let's find out.Continue reading