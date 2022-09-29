|
29.09.2022 16:00:00
Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Netflix
In 2021, 78% of U.S. consumers had subscribed to at least one video streaming service, according to Statista -- an increase of 26% since 2015. With streaming services present in the majority of American homes now, the companies behind these platforms have gotten a great deal of attention in the media. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) have regularly made headlines throughout 2022 as consumers speculated how content changes would affect them. Streaming revenue reached a combined $80.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 11.5%, with the market worth $139.2 billion by 2027. As a result, it might not be a bad idea for investors to add a streaming stock to their portfolio. Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are two of the biggest names in the industry, so prospective investors might be mulling over which is the better stock. Let's find out. WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in April to form Warner Bros. Discovery, spinning off from AT&T (NYSE: T) in a deal worth $43 billion. The new company absorbed the purchase price as debt, which has put every move it makes under intense scrutiny as analysts ponder how it will pay it down. As a result, the entertainment company's share price has fallen 54% since April, with multiple changes in content and business strategy dragging it down further.Continue reading
