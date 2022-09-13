|
13.09.2022 17:02:51
Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Paramount Global
After watching Netflix run away with the streaming market for the last decade, the big legacy media companies finally got serious and started to diversify their revenue streams in digital platforms and adapt to take advantage of the cord-cutting trends that hurt their TV advertising businesses. But which ones do it better?The new Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is the result of the merger between AT&T's WarnerMedia entertainment and cable networks with Discovery Communications. It has an impressive lineup of properties, including cable channels CNN, TNT, TBS, HBO, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and the Travel Channel, along with a rich catalog of content from the Warner Bros. film studio. Warner Bros. Discovery is also home to the DC Comics universe of superheroes, including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, and the many films and series that have been based on them.ViacomCBS -- formed out of the re-merger of Viacom and CBS -- changed its name to Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A) earlier this year, and beyond its namesake film studio, it owns an equally impressive list of networks, including Showtime, Comedy Central, CMT, BET, CBS Sports Net, TVLand, The CW, VH-1, MTV, Nickelodeon, and of course, CBS. Continue reading
