Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Paramount Global

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) have more than a few similarities. Both are legacy media companies that recently launched streaming services. Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBOMax and Discovery+, while Paramount is the parent of Paramount+.Both companies are also the product of mergers. AT&T (NYSE: T) spun off WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, while Paramount Global is the result of the combination of Viacom and CBS.Both stocks are down sharply over the last year, as the chart below shows, and they also look cheap, at least according to some metrics.Continue reading