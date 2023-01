Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Walt Disney

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The popularity of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) was one of the bright spots for the stock market during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic; entertainment companies such as Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) saw SVOD subscriber numbers grow at a fast clip, and both were able to leverage their respective streaming platforms to release new movies as countless film theaters remained in stasis.Since the world has opened up again, the SVOD industry as a whole has experienced slower growth. And with 82% of US households now subscribing to at least one premium streaming service, some industry experts are suggesting the sector could be in for a rocky 2023.With this in mind, investors looking to shore up their streaming bets may wonder whether Walt Disney or Warner Bros. Discovery is the better option right now. Let's explore.Continue reading