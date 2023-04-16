|
16.04.2023 18:00:00
Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Walt Disney
The global video streaming industry generated $372 billion in 2021. According to some analysts, that figure is projected to climb exponentially over the coming years, reaching as much as $1.7 trillion by 2030. With these kinds of numbers, it's easy to see why an investor may zero in on the streaming space. But with some of the biggest players experiencing a dip in viewership numbers over recent months, deciding which company to back is not a straightforward call.Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are two of the biggest entertainment brands in the world, each with roots dating back a century. The key to each company's success over the years has been its ability to remain relevant. Warner Bros. Discovery and Walt Disney have both invested heavily in streaming operations over the last decade, but which company has the best chance of long-term success?Warner Bros. Discovery has just announced a streaming service that supplants HBO Max. Dubbed Max, the new platform will go live May 23, 2023 and will carry content previously found on HBO Max and Discovery+. (Discovery+ will continue to operate as a stand-alone service.) Continue reading
