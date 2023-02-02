|
02.02.2023 11:40:00
Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?
The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%.Which of these two banks is the better buy for investors?Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years. There was a massive fake accounts scandal that was first reported in 2016, and more recently, just in the fourth quarter of 2022, the bank was hit with a $3.7 billion fine by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for widespread mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages, and savings accounts. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.17
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street gibt leicht nach - Politik rückt in den Fokus (Dow Jones)
|
29.03.17
|MÄRKTE USA: Wall Street dürfte auf der Stelle treten - Politik im Blick (Dow Jones)
|
29.03.17
|MARKT USA/Wall Street dürfte auf der Stelle treten - Politik im Blick (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!