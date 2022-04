Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the media hype about how upstart digitally native finance companies are eating into the traditional banking business, the corner bank is still a vital business model. However, with concerns that rising rates could push the economy into a recession, investors should be careful about which banks they own. That's why conservative investors will likely be much happier owning Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) than Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC).Wells Fargo was founded in 1852. The 170-year-old bank has gone through various shifts and transformations over its life -- it started out serving miners in the California gold rush -- but at its core Wells Fargo has focused on being a simple bank. That means providing customers with savings and checking accounts, making mortgage loans, and operating in a fairly conservative manner. For a very long time, Wells Fargo was considered a gold-standard name in the banking industry, even becoming a major investment for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading