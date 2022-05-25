|
25.05.2022 12:00:00
Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Their shares soared 434% and 2,700%, respectively, in 2020. That's as investors bet on their ability to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine.Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States. Still, both companies now are selling their vaccines and forecast billions of dollars in revenue this year. Yet, Moderna's and Novavax's shares are both suffering these days. They're down 46% and 62%, respectively, year to date. But catalysts may be on the horizon. Regulators are set to meet next month to make some important decisions that will impact both companies. Which stock is a better buy ahead of these meetings? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
