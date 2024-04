Better Buy and Hold Stock: Nike Versus Lululemon

When it comes to sports apparel, Nike (NYSE: NKE) has long been the top dog. However, challengers are coming for the top spot, including athletic leisure and apparel company Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU).Both stocks have been very lucrative to own over the long term. Unfortunately, they're both in a bit of a rut, trading within shouting distance of their 52-week lows.I think these dips are great buying opportunities for long-term investors. But which one is more likely to outperform the market from its current price?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel