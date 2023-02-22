|
22.02.2023 20:00:00
Better Buy Before a Bull Market: Disney vs. Carnival
A bull market isn't here yet. But it's never too early to prepare.The three major indexes all touched bear territory last year as rising inflation and general economic woes shook the market. But these economic problems won't last forever. When they ease, many stocks should be ripe for recovery.What should we do now to prepare for the next bull market? Invest in stocks that suffered last year -- but still hold potential to grow over time. Let's consider two entertainment giants that may fit the bill. I'm talking about Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL). They fell 43% and 59%, respectively, in 2022, but have each rallied so far this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
