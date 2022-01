Better Buy for 2022: Intel or AMD?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world can't get enough semiconductors; these little chips make everything work, from cars to phones. Demand is so high that global semiconductor sales grew an estimated 26% from 2020 to 2021 and could stay in high demand. The Semiconductor Industry Association expects the global chip market to grow another 8% in 2022 to become a $600 billion industry.Within the industry are two popular companies, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), that seem to be following different paths. Shares of Intel are down 10% over the past year, while AMD is up 20%. But which should investors buy in 2022? Both stocks make a solid case, but there can be only one winner.Image source: Getty Images.