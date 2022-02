Better Buy for 2022: Nu Holdings vs. Grab Holdings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to diversifying your portfolio, you have several viable options, including geographic diversification. Buying stocks in companies that operate around the world can even out any adverse economic conditions that might only affect one country or region you care about. Inflation, for example, is running high in the U.S. But in Singapore, inflation was just 1.5% in 2021. A couple of international stocks you might want to consider for your portfolio are Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) or Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). Grab is based in Singapore and is looking to become a Southeast Asian super-app. Nu Holdings -- a digital financial services company in Latin America -- is trying to fight the financial complexity that exists in the region today. Both came public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in late 2021, but which company is a better buy for 2022 and beyond? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading