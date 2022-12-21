|
21.12.2022 16:40:00
Better Buy for 2023: Apple vs. Nvidia
The new year is less than two weeks away, making now the perfect time to start organizing your investment plans for 2023. A sell-off over the last 12 months has put numerous stocks on sale, with some of the world's most valuable companies trading at attractive prices. Tech stocks have long had a reputation as reliable long-term investments. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have both seen their shares rise over 200% in the last five years despite declines in 2022.These companies' stocks are going into the new year at bargain prices, with promising long-term outlooks. However, if you only want to add one to your portfolio for 2023, you'll need to know which is ultimately the better buy. So, let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.22
|NASDAQ-Titel Apple-Aktie: Das können sich Apple-Fans bis zum Jahresende noch erwarten (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.22
|Seitenhiebe gegen Meta Platforms: Apple-Manager macht Witze über Mark Zuckerbergs Vision (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.22
|Ex-Apple-Mitarbeiter räumt jahrelangen Betrug ein (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.22
|Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Der iPhone Hersteller ist genauso viel wert wie diese drei Unternehmen zusammen (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.22
|Neue App Store-Richtlinien: Apple will sich 30-prozentige Provision an NFT-Apps sichern (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.22
|Alphabet-Aktie, Amazon-Aktie, Apple-Aktie & Co.: Anleger von Quartalszahlen enttäuscht - Wachstum schwächt sich ab (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.22
|Apple-Experte Mark Gurman hält neue iPads ab Ende Oktober für möglich (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.22
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)