21.12.2022 16:40:00

Better Buy for 2023: Apple vs. Nvidia

The new year is less than two weeks away, making now the perfect time to start organizing your investment plans for 2023. A sell-off over the last 12 months has put numerous stocks on sale, with some of the world's most valuable companies trading at attractive prices. Tech stocks have long had a reputation as reliable long-term investments. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have both seen their shares rise over 200% in the last five years despite declines in 2022.These companies' stocks are going into the new year at bargain prices, with promising long-term outlooks. However, if you only want to add one to your portfolio for 2023, you'll need to know which is ultimately the better buy. So, let's find out.Continue reading
