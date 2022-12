Better Buy for 2023: Apple vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The new year is less than two weeks away, making now the perfect time to start organizing your investment plans for 2023. A sell-off over the last 12 months has put numerous stocks on sale, with some of the world's most valuable companies trading at attractive prices. Tech stocks have long had a reputation as reliable long-term investments. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have both seen their shares rise over 200% in the last five years despite declines in 2022.These companies' stocks are going into the new year at bargain prices, with promising long-term outlooks. However, if you only want to add one to your portfolio for 2023, you'll need to know which is ultimately the better buy. So, let's find out.Continue reading