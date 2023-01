Better Buy for 2023: Disney vs. Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The entertainment industry has had a challenging few years, with pandemic closures dampening theme parks and box office revenue in 2020 and 2021 and a streaming war in 2022 ramping up content costs.Competition between Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has grown intense within the last 12 months, with the House of Mouse stealing market share from Netflix. These companies were each victim of a sell-off; however, they remain two of the biggest names in entertainment and could have a lot to offer investors over the long term. According to Grand View Research, the streaming market was worth $59.1 billion in 2021 and will see a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% until 2030. As a result, a sell-off may have prompted an excellent opportunity to invest in those at the top of the industry.Continue reading