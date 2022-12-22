|
Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet
After a challenging year for the tech market, when the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index plunged 32% since January, many of the world's most valuable companies are trading at bargain prices.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are titans of the tech world, yet have suffered double-digit declines in their shares this year. Heading into 2023, both companies are looking forward to promising opportunities for growth. You can't go wrong with an investment in either of these market-leading companies. However, one is ultimately the better buy. Let's assess. Microsoft's stock has slipped 27% year to date, as declines in consumer spending in the tech industry have spooked investors. However, the company is home to market-leading brands such as Windows, Office, Xbox, LinkedIn, and Azure, with plans to expand further in 2023. Continue reading
