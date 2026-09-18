Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.09.2026 16:15:02

Better Buy for Cautious Investors: Eli Lilly vs Costco

Investors piled into growth stocks in recent years, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), and this movement offered the overall market enormous momentum. The S&P 500 soared into a bull market, and the famous benchmark reached multiple record highs amid this optimism.

The bull market continues, but today, investors are feeling more hesitant than they were earlier in this growth story. A series of headwinds has weighed on stock performance periodically -- from concerns about the general economic backdrop amid rising inflation to worries that companies may be spending too much on AI infrastructure development. Though S&P 500 earnings soared in the recent quarter, and demand for AI remains high, some investors today favor caution.

And this brings me to the following question: If you're looking for a certain level of safety today, which stocks should you buy? Pharmaceutical players and some consumer-related names could be the answer as people rely on their products regardless of the economic situation. Two winners that come to mind are Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). They both make great additions to a portfolio looking for security. But if you could only buy one, which is the better buy right now? Let's find out.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 29 700,00 0,00% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 780,50 0,41% Costco Wholesale Corp.
Eli Lilly 1 003,40 0,59% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:57 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:22 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen