Celsius Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079
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12.07.2026 17:20:00
Better Buy for the Second Half: Celsius Down 36% or a 50/50 Split of Coca-Cola and Pepsi?
It's been a rough stretch for energy-drink darling Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), whose stock has fallen roughly 36% so far in 2026 and now trades well below where it started the year.That kind of drop tends to split investors into two camps: those who see a broken story and those who see a sale.So here's a matchup worth thinking through for the back half of the year: Do you scoop up the beaten-down growth name, or split the same dollars evenly between two beverage giants, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP)?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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