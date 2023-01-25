|
25.01.2023 11:02:00
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Innovative. Game-changing. Fortune-making. All three descriptions apply to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The companies are obviously quite different, but still have some things in common.Both Amazon and Tesla have delivered disappointing stock performances over the last year. However, many investors see a lot to like with each stock going forward. But which is the better buy in 2023? Here's how Amazon and Tesla stocks stack up against each other.Most people prefer to hear the bad news before the good news. With that in mind, let's start by addressing the problems and challenges for these two companies. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
