Better Buy in 2023: Apple Stock vs. Amazon Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a sell-off in 2022 triggered by economic declines and a looming recession ahead, this year it is crucial to invest in resilient and reliable companies that are likely to grow over the long term. Buying stocks in companies participating in high-growth markets can safeguard your investment against short-term market fluctuations. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have strong positions in some of the most lucrative markets, which should offer sustained growth for years to come. These companies will likely continue expanding over the long term despite temporary economic challenges. While Apple and Amazon both have promising long-term outlooks, one is unquestionably the better buy in 2023. Let's assess. Continue reading