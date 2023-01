Better Buy in 2023: Apple Stock vs. Disney Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies and investors will be happy to see 2022 in their rearview mirrors after the significant market declines that plagued the whole year. Rises in inflation and interest rates were detrimental to many businesses' earnings growth, with their stocks suffering the brunt of economic challenges. However, the start of 2023 has Wall Street optimistic, as the Nasdaq Composite index is up 6% since Jan. 1. Companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) enjoyed increases in their stock prices alongside the market's recovery this year. These market leaders are titans of their respective industries, suggesting their stocks might be worth buying before they completely bounce back.So, is your money better off with Apple's or Disney's stock? Let's take a look. Continue reading