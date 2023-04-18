|
18.04.2023 11:10:00
Better Buy in 2023: Carnival vs. Royal Caribbean Stock
After a record-breaking 2023 "wave season" -- a period at the start of the year when cruise lines offer promotional discounts to ramp up booking sales -- the industry looks poised for a recovery. Today I'll compare two top cruise line stocks to determine which makes the better buy.Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) reported better-than-expected earnings for Q1, and also enjoyed its highest quarterly booking volumes ever during the period.Delivering $4.4 billion in revenue last quarter, Carnival beat company expectations and exceeded 2022's fourth-quarter revenue by 173%. Occupancy reached 91% -- also above company guidance, and a 7% improvement year over year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!