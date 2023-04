Better Buy in 2023: Carnival vs. Royal Caribbean Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a record-breaking 2023 "wave season" -- a period at the start of the year when cruise lines offer promotional discounts to ramp up booking sales -- the industry looks poised for a recovery. Today I'll compare two top cruise line stocks to determine which makes the better buy.Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) reported better-than-expected earnings for Q1, and also enjoyed its highest quarterly booking volumes ever during the period.Delivering $4.4 billion in revenue last quarter, Carnival beat company expectations and exceeded 2022's fourth-quarter revenue by 173%. Occupancy reached 91% -- also above company guidance, and a 7% improvement year over year. Continue reading