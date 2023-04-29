|
29.04.2023 15:20:00
Better Buy in 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line vs. Carnival Stock
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projects cruise tourism to exceed 2019 levels by 6% this year, with an estimated 31.5 million guests expected to travel aboard.By 2027, 39.5 million passengers are expected to sail.With that in mind, let's compare two major players in the space to determine which cruise line stock makes the better buy today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
