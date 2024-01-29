|
29.01.2024 12:26:00
Better Buy in 2024: The "Magnificent Seven" or the "Terrific 10"?
Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- a group that Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett dubbed the "Magnificent Seven," -- have taken the market by storm for an incredible outperformance in 2023 and a sustained run so far in 2024.But what about the market's most valuable non-tech-focused companies?Interestingly enough, if you look at the highest weighted companies in the S&P 500, it is dominated by the Magnificent Seven and Broadcom, a semiconductor company. After that, there's a slew of non-tech-focused companies. I'll call them the "Terrific 10," and they include Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group, Visa, Johnson & Johnson, ExxonMobil, Home Depot, Mastercard, and Procter & Gamble.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
