Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
18.12.2025 12:45:00
Better Buy in 2026: Novo Nordisk or Intuitive Surgical?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) are both healthcare leaders, but they operate in different corners of this vast sector. The former markets pharmaceutical drugs, while the latter develops and sells robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) devices, with its da Vinci system being the leader in its category.They do have one thing in common, though: Novo Nordisk and Intuitive Surgical have both faced challenges this year that have led to below-average stock-market performances. They could also bounce back next year. But which one is the better option heading into 2026? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
