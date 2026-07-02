Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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03.07.2026 00:15:00
Better Buy in July: 1 Share of Starbucks or 1 Dutch Bros Share Plus 1 Chipotle Share?
Making capital allocation decisions requires making trade-offs. If you buy $100 of one stock, you can't invest that $100 elsewhere. For example, you can buy one share of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) for around $100 as July gets underway. Or you could buy one share of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and one share of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) for roughly the same amount of money. Here's why buying two stocks might be a better choice.There's little question, Starbucks is the name to beat in the coffee space. The company operates over 41,000 locations worldwide. It generated $9.5 billion in revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2026. And notably, same-store sales rose 6.2%, a reversal from fiscal 2025, when this key metric fell 1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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