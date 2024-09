Better Buy in September: ExxonMobil or a 50/50 Split of Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil -- the U.S. benchmark -- just fell below $70 a barrel, sending ripples throughout the energy sector. Long-term investors may view lower oil prices as an opportunity to scoop up shares of quality energy stocks on sale.There are plenty of ways to invest in oil and gas, such as an integrated major like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) or exploration and production (E&P) companies like Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) or Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).Here's what you need to know about these three companies to help you decide which dividend stock is best for you.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool