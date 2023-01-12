|
12.01.2023 16:23:00
Better Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. BJ's Wholesale
With the price of everyday items on the rise, more and more shoppers are looking for ways to reduce their spending. Although discount retailers contend with changing consumer tastes and persistent supply chain woes, these businesses are well-positioned to benefit from the current economic climate -- provided they remain resilient and competitive.Let's compare two different cost-saving retailers and determine which consumer staples stock makes a better buy in today's market.Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock surged 22% over the past six months, now trading within reach of its April 2022 all-time high. Shareholders and potential investors want to know: Can Walmart stock push past current price levels and set new highs?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
|08.12.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued
12,00
0,00%
Walmart
135,40
0,34%
