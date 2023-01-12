12.01.2023 16:23:00

Better Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. BJ's Wholesale

With the price of everyday items on the rise, more and more shoppers are looking for ways to reduce their spending. Although discount retailers contend with changing consumer tastes and persistent supply chain woes, these businesses are well-positioned to benefit from the current economic climate -- provided they remain resilient and competitive.Let's compare two different cost-saving retailers and determine which consumer staples stock makes a better buy in today's market.Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock surged 22% over the past six months, now trading within reach of its April 2022 all-time high. Shareholders and potential investors want to know: Can Walmart stock push past current price levels and set new highs?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

08.12.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.11.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.11.22 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.11.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.11.22 Walmart Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 12,00 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued
Walmart 135,40 0,34% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationszahlen zeigen rückläufige Tendenz: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich minimal fester
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen