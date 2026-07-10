Vireo Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A40GZV / ISIN: CA92767B1058
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10.07.2026 12:36:00
Better Cannabis Growth Stock: Trulieve or Vireo Growth
Investing in the cannabis sector means navigating a fast-moving landscape of corporate restructurings, consolidations, and massive regulatory shifts. Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) and Vireo Growth (OTC: VREOF), formerly Goodness Growth Holdings, represent two fundamentally different approaches to the market: One is a massive, historic industry giant, while the other is a nimbler, mid-tier operator undergoing rapid consolidation.Neither multi-state operator (MSO) has done particularly well so far this year, as far as their stocks are concerned. Trulieve's shares are up less than 2%, trailing the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average of more than 9% growth this year. Vireo's shares are down more than 44%, including a 30-for-1 negative stock split on June 1.Trulieve, despite its significant footprint of 206 dispensaries across 10 states, has been one of the more conservative cannabis stocks. To qualify for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, it deconsolidated its adult-use dispensaries into a separate subsidiary, Harvest, which has 34 dispensaries across four states.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vireo Growth Inc Registered Shs
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Vireo Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Vireo Growth gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)