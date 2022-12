Better Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Roku vs. Roblox

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood is a popular investment manager who invests in innovative companies. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are two stocks she is known to like. This video will determine which stock is a better buy right now -- Roku or Roblox.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 8, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 9, 2022.Continue reading