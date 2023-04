Better Chinese Stock: Alibaba vs. JD.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

China's gross domestic product rose 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, beating the consensus forecast for 3.4% growth, as the country bounced back from the pandemic-related lockdowns that finally ended in late 2022. That better-than-expected growth suggests it might be time to pick up a few beaten-down Chinese stocks before the bulls rush back.Two potential plays on that recovery are Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the two largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba and JD still trade about 70% and 60% below their all-time highs, respectively, but they both look cheap -- Alibaba trades at just 11 times forward earnings, while JD has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14. Should you buy either of these out-of-favor Chinese stocks today?Image source: Getty Images.