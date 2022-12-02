|
02.12.2022 11:25:00
Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.Is it safe to buy either of these Chinese tech stocks right now as their home market grapples with slowing economic growth, COVID-19 lockdowns, social unrest, and unpredictable crackdowns and regulations? Let's reexamine both companies, their near-term challenges, and their valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!