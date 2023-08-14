|
14.08.2023 12:05:00
Better Chip Stock: Intel vs. Texas Instruments
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) represent two different ways to invest in the semiconductor market. Intel is the world's largest producer of x86 CPUs for PCs and data centers. Texas Instruments, or TI as it's sometimes called, produces a wide range of analog and embedded chips for the automotive, personal electronics, communications, and enterprise systems markets. Both companies are integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) which manufacture most of their own chips with their in-house foundries.I compared these two blue-chip semiconductor makers back in April 2022 and concluded that TI was a better buy than Intel. TI's stock price has declined 9% since I made that call, while Intel's stock has tumbled 27%. Let's see if that trend will continue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
