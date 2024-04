Better Chip Stock: Marvell Technology vs. Qualcomm

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) represent different ways to invest in the booming semiconductor market. Marvell produces data processing units (DPUs), which bundle together central processing units (CPUs), networking interfaces, and programmable data acceleration engines in a single chipset. It also sells other kinds of infrastructure chips, Wi-Fi chips, and custom chips, as well as networking and storage hardware.Qualcomm is one of the world's largest producers of mobile system on chips (SoCs), which bundle together CPUs, graphics processing units (GPUs), and baseband modems for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It also sells stand-alone baseband modems and leverages its portfolio of wireless patents to collect licensing fees from every smartphone maker. Both companies are fabless chipmakers that outsource their production to third-party foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, instead of operating their own foundries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel