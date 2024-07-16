|
16.07.2024 02:45:00
Better Cloud Computing Stock: Alphabet vs. Super Micro Computer
The arrival of artificial intelligence into the mainstream is a boon for the cloud computing industry. AI needs enormous amounts of data and computing power to execute tasks, both of which are readily available in a cloud environment.Two prominent businesses benefiting from AI and its impact on the cloud computing market are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly known as Supermicro.Here's how these two tech companies are reaping the rewards from the AI-driven cloud computing boom, and if you had to choose just one to invest in, which might prove the better long-term investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
