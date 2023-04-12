|
12.04.2023 15:53:00
Better Cloud Stock: Amazon vs. AMD
The cloud market has experienced a boom in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting many companies to move their businesses online to suit hybrid working styles. Meanwhile, recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have further boosted the industry. Cloud leaders such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft, and Alphabet are now in a race to offer the best AI services and attract more customers to their respective platforms. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in this high-growth industry. Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two attractive options, with one responsible for the largest cloud market share and the other home to the hardware necessary to develop the industry. So is Amazon or AMD the better cloud stock? Let's assess. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
