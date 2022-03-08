Better Cloud Stock: Datadog vs. Domo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) are both growing cloud-based data visualization companies.Datadog's platform monitors databases, servers, and apps in real time across an entire company. It aggregates that data onto unified dashboards, making it easier for IT professionals to spot and diagnose problems.Domo collects an organization's business-related data from various software platforms then aggregates all that information onto a single app for visualization, management, and analytics purposes. Companies can also customize their experiences with apps from Domo's integrated app store.Continue reading