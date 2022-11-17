|
17.11.2022 13:40:00
Better Cloud Stock: Palantir vs. Twilio
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) both saw their stocks close at record highs during the buying frenzy for growth stocks in early 2021. But Palantir has shed about 80% of its value since then, while Twilio has fared worse with a decline of nearly 90%. Both stocks were crushed as investors fretted over the companies' slowing growth, lack of profits, and exposure to rising interest rates and other macroeconomic headwinds.But could either of these beaten-down cloud software stocks stage a turnaround over the next few quarters? Let's review their core businesses, near-term challenges, and valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
