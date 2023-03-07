|
Better Cloud Stock: Salesforce vs. Veeva Systems
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) represent two very different ways to invest in the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) market. Salesforce, the largest cloud-based CRM company in the world, provides its services to a wide range of industries. Veeva, which was founded by Salesforce's former senior VP of technology Peter Gassner, only provides CRM services to life science companies.Both companies also lock in their clients with additional cloud-based services. Salesforce offers additional tools for sales, marketing, analytics, and enterprise communications. Veeva provides other services for storing data, analyzing trends, and tracking the latest clinical trials and regulations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
